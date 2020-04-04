COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, April 4

Fines and warnings are now being issued to people on P.E.I. who violate a public health order by gathering in groups of more than five, RCMP say.

The fines under the Public Health Act range from $1,000 for a first offence, $2,000 for a second offence and a $10,000 for a third, and any subsequent, offence. The same fines apply to people who are supposed to be self-isolating but are not.

No COVID-19 briefings by the government or chief public health office are scheduled for Saturday, though it is subject to change.

P.E.I. has 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Four are considered recovered, Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I. chief public health officer, announced at an afternoon briefing Friday.

She also said P.E.I. is working to double local testing capability on the Island every three-to-seven days going forward.

Air Canada on Friday announced the service between Charlottetown and Halifax will be suspended from April 6 until June 1, 2020.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King noted at a briefing Friday that COVID-19 has not only affected the health of Islanders but has also caused economic damage.

Finance Minster Darlene Compton announced a $15-million increase to the emergency contingency fund, bringing the total funding to $40 million in anticipation of the increasing needs of Islanders financially affected by COVID-19.

Compton also outlined additional financial measures to help Islanders with property tax relief, including the option to defer property tax payment.

Property owners will now have the option of deferring all property taxes owing until Dec. 31, 2020.

Government also announced in a release that at the request of the Retail Council of Canada, it is allowing retailers to distribute single-use paper bags free of charge to customers if they so choose, citing health concerns as the reason.

Financial relief

IRAC has suspended rental hearings indefinitely in response to the pandemic.

The Charlottetown water and sewer utility is offering options for flexible payments to people suffering financial difficulties during COVID-19.

Small businesses affected are eligible for loans of up to $100,000.

The province's largest landlord, the P.E.I. Housing Corporation, suspended evictions for six weeks as of March 17.

Health

Health PEI is rescheduling non-essential appointments, and said those affected will be contacted directly.

Education

Travel

Any Islanders who have travelled out of province — whether experiencing symptoms or not — are required to self-isolate for 14 days following their return. This applies to people who have travelled internationally since March 8, and anyone who travelled to another province since March 21.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.