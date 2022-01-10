COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Jan. 9

Charlottetown's Upper Room Soup Kitchen has moved back to takeout service. (Steve Bruce/CBC - image credit)

P.E.I. reported a COVID-19 outbreak at a community care facility in Miscouche, with eight residents and three staff members testing positive.

Two people remain hospitalized due to COVID-19, with one of those in intensive care. That's down from Thursday when COVID-19 had four Islanders in hospital, with one in intensive care.

Public Health announced 110 new cases on Saturday, and said information on active cases and recoveries will be announced Monday. On Friday, there were 175 new cases of COVID-19 and 116 recoveries for P.E.I.

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant is putting an especially challenging strain on organizations that serve more vulnerable community members, such as soup kitchens and shelters.

Public exposure and flight notifications have been paused by the provincial government. Under current conditions, the province says all public places should be considered potential exposure sites.

As of Friday, there were 1,550 active COVID-19 cases in the province. The number will be updated on Monday.

There have been 2,573 cases since the pandemic began.

The P.E.I. Vax Pass

The P.E.I. Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it works.

Here's a list of where you need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

Anyone aged five and up.

Third shots are available for Islanders 18 and older, six months following their second shot.

Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.

