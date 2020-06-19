COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, June 19

A P.E.I. couple has been trying to get home from Mexico since April, but they are facing repeated flight cancellations.

Students will be back in school this fall. A CBC special report investigated how schools have been preparing.

Stores on P.E.I. are still struggling to keep some items in stock.

In an interview on CBC News: Compass, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said more details are being worked out for Phase 4 of P.E.I.'s ease-back plan, scheduled to start next Friday, June 26.

Health PEI says Islanders should not be worried if an appointment is booked in the evening. It's not necessarily because there is an urgent concern.

Island lobster fishermen are asking for a four-day extension to their season. The pandemic delayed the start of the season by two weeks.

A P.E.I. pastor was disappointed to find a nasty note on her windshield telling her to go back to the mainland. Her car has Nova Scotia plates.

Confederation Centre art gallery has reopened. Here's how your visit will be different.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases, the most recent on April 28. All of have recovered. About 9,100 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

