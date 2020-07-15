COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, July 15

Health PEI has contingency plans to move the emergency department at the QEH if a COVID-19 outbreak makes that necessary, says Health Minister James Aylward.

Riders are starting to return to T3 transit after a massive drop early in the pandemic.

P.E.I. will not even begin to think seriously about expanding beyond the Atlantic bubble before August, says Premier Dennis King.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

None of the news could be called good, but a Statistics Canada report shows P.E.I. businesses have performed relatively well in some respects during the pandemic, and relatively poorly in others.

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer said she was inspired by the gift of a mosaic made up of pictures taken by thousands of Islanders.

Prince Edward Island has one new COVID-19 case, an essential worker in his 30s who travelled internationally recently.

Ken Linton/CBC

About 20 people gathered in Charlottetown to draw attention to the struggle of seniors in P.E.I.'s long-term care facilities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fishermen on P.E.I. are hoping the lobster industry will be better in the fall than it was in the spring.

P.E.I.'s tourism industry lost more than $27 million in direct earnings with the cancellation of the cruise ship season this year, the CEO of Port Charlottetown estimates.

Also in the news

Further resources

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.