COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Oct. 28

The risk of your pet getting or spreading coronavirus remains extremely low, says an Atlantic Veterinary College professor, despite the recent case of a dog in Ontario.

Theatre capacity at Confederation Centre under COVID-19 rules has been raised to 300.

Feelings of safety will be a key factor in restoring tourism, says an executive with Destination Canada.

Halloween is on for Prince Edward Island, but Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison offered tips for safe trick-or-treating during the pandemic.

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is well underway in Canada, says Morrison — and that has her concerned.

The Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. has launched a new campaign called Tourism Counts to raise awareness about the importance of tourism on P.E.I. and its value to the Island economy.

The impact of COVID-19 on P.E.I.'s economy isn't projected to be as bad as first expected, thanks largely to the agriculture and manufacturing sectors, says the province's director of economics and statistics.

The Y's Men's annual food drive has fallen short of its goal after COVID-19 forced a change in how donations were collected.

There have been 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Of those, 63 cases are now considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

