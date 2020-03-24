COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, March 24

P.E.I. has expanded the testing regime for COVID-19, and there are now fines for people violating self-isolation.

P.E.I. will now test anyone with symptoms who has travelled outside the province, not just foreign travellers.

The province announced fines Monday for those found to be in violation of the self-isolation orders. Anyone who arrived from outside the province as of March 21 is being asked to self-isolate. At checkpoints public health officials are providing information about self-isolation to people arriving.

Public Safety Minister Bloyce Thompson urged Islanders not to call 911 if they knew of people violating self-isolation directions, and to instead phone 1-800-958-6400.

Exceptions will be made for individuals who are considered essential workers.

Quebec Premier François Legault has asked P.E.I. Premier Dennis King about the checkpoints. Legault wants to be sure supplies will still be able to flow through P.E.I. to the Quebec territory of Îles de la Madeleine.

A P.E.I. man is expressing his relief at testing negative for COVID-19. Dave Brosha was concerned about how many people he could have infected.

P.E.I. farmers are relieved temporary foreign workers will be allowed in Canada to help plant, grow and harvest crops.

Financial relief

The province's largest landlord, the P.E.I. Housing Corporation, will suspend evictions for six weeks.

P.E.I. Education Minister Brad Trivers announced licensed daycare staff will be eligible for employment insurance. Grants and subsidies will continue for licensed daycares. The province will provide emergency child-care services to essential workers who have no other options.

Health

Health PEI said it will restrict all visitors to its facilities, except palliative care, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, obstetric and pediatric units. In these units, only one designated visitor is permitted — a member of the patient's immediate family or their care partner within the hospital.

Health PEI is rescheduling non-essential appointments, and said those affected will be contacted directly.

People who are ill or showing any symptoms of illness are being asked to call 811 and stay away from any P.E.I. health-care centres, unless they are seeking treatment.

Schools, colleges and university

UPEI and Holland College have essential personnel only on campus.

Travel

Any Islanders who have travelled out of province — whether experiencing symptoms or not — are required to self-isolate for 14 days following their return. This applies to people who have travelled internationally since March 8, and anyone who travelled to another province since March 21.

