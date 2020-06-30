COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, June 30

Maritime Bus says it's been seeing an increase in demand since the Atlantic pandemic bubble — which begins Friday — was announced.

A group of restaurants has come together to draft a formal request to public health officials to further ease some COVID-19 restrictions and allow for more customers in their establishments.

P.E.I.'s "pandemic resistant" golf courses are expecting to get even busier as the demand for tee times increases, Golf P.E.I. said.

Phase 4 of P.E.I.'s ease-back plan began Friday, which includes larger public gatherings. Islanders can now enjoy everything from attending mass to getting a nose piercing.

The fourth phase is the last in the province's plan, which outlines the guiding principles to reopening businesses, services and public spaces. However, provincial officials say additional phases may be added later.

As the Atlantic bubble comes into effect on July 3, businesses in Moncton, N.B., are preparing to welcome Islanders back to the province.

Concerns are being raised about access to vulnerable sector checks as RCMP offices remain closed to public.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the most recent on April 28. All have recovered.

More than 11,000 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

