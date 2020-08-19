COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Aug. 19

In her weekly briefing yesterday, Dr. Heather Morrison announced three new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

In the same briefing, Morrison announced that it's now possible for three cohorts of 50 people to gather for an event at the same place on P.E.I. She also said she does not see P.E.I. forming a bubble with the rest of Canada in the coming weeks.

Sport P.E.I. will be meeting with the Chief Public Health Office next week to discuss how indoor sports can proceed safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facing pandemic restrictions and a tight budget, Camp Gencheff has found a way to keep its doors open while meeting a need for full-time adult programming.

The CEO of P.E.I. Seniors Homes says they are looking to hire a variety of positions for the fall — ahead of a potential case spike and the return to schools.

The P.E.I. government has hired 39 new front-line staff for the upcoming school year and has "conditionally approved" filling about 160 other full-time equivalent positions.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 44 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations.

