COVID-19 Outbreak Strikes Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette Campus

In a concerning development, Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) has officially declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the 7th-floor medical unit of its Ouellette Campus. As of the latest update, ten patients have tested positive for the virus within this unit, with eight exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, while the remaining two were swabbed due to contact exposure but remained asymptomatic.

Hospital authorities have swiftly responded to contain the situation. Universal masking measures are now mandatory within the affected unit, and clinicians must wear N95 respirators when providing patient care or interacting with individuals who are confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19.

To minimize the risk of further transmission and prioritize the safety of patients, staff, and visitors, the hospital urges all visitors to adhere to the masking requirements and additional protective measures, such as wearing gowns where necessary.

This outbreak is a stark reminder that the threat of COVID-19 still looms within the community. Health officials strongly advise residents to follow the guidance of medical experts, particularly when it comes to masking if they are feeling unwell. Additionally, individuals are encouraged to consult their family practitioners to determine if they are eligible for vaccinations.

The WRH is closely monitoring the situation and considering potential adjustments to its corporate-wide masking policy in response to this outbreak.

Saeed Akhtar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter