COVID-19 outbreak declared at Whitehorse hospital

Whitehorse General Hospital. A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the hospital Friday. A news release references several “linked COVID-19 cases among staff,” and says no transmission from staff to patients has been identified so far. (Paul Tukker/CBC - image credit)

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Whitehorse General Hospital.

A news release from acting Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Catherine Elliott, references several "linked COVID-19 cases among staff," and says no transmission from staff to patients has been identified so far.

"COVID-19 is widespread in the Yukon so having cases in a public place such as a hospital can be expected," the release reads.

"Hospitals remain a safe place to seek medical care," Elliott said in the release.

The release did not specify how many COVID-19 cases are connected to the outbreak.

The Yukon is currently reporting 85 active cases of COVID-19. That number may not include all positive cases as Yukoners who test at home are not all required to report their results.

Yukon Communicable Disease Control is working with Yukon Hospitals to contain the outbreak.

People who need hospital services are still encouraged to visit, or to call 911 for emergencies.