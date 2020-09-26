COVID-19 outbreak declared in Paris elementary school

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Cobblestone Elementary School in Paris.

In a letter sent to parents Friday afternoon, the Grant Erie District School Board said it had reported a positive case of the novel virus Thursday afternoon and had a second case Thursday evening.

An outbreak means the cases are either connected or that a link between the cases can’t be ruled out, according to Brant County Public Health.

The department says both cases are students.

Cobblestone will remain open for those not required to self-isolate, the board told parents.

Grand Erie custodians disinfected the school overnight before students and staff returned for classes Friday morning.

“All Cobblestone students and staff are asked to monitor their health,” said Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, acting medical officer of health.

“As we would advise any member of our community, if symptoms consistent with COVID-19 develop, please isolate immediately and seek assessment for testing.”

Other cases have emerged in schools in the Brantford area.

On Wednesday, principal Monique Goold of Onondoga-Brant Public School, just east of Brantford, said one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and was in self-isolation.

“We contacted the students and staff identified by the Brant County Health Unit as close contacts at this point to the COVID-19 case. We asked these individuals to remain at home today,” Goold wrote to families.

A student also tested positive at St. Pius X Catholic Elementary School on Wednesday.

“Students and staff will be identified through contact tracing as we provided the health unit with our class lists and seating charts as well as information related to before- and after- school care, transportation and any other special assignments,” Jennifer Rudyk, principal of the school, wrote in a letter to parents.

The schools have not indicated how many students or staff have been asked to self-isolate.

Three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in schools in the Hamilton area to date.

Jacob Lorinc, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator