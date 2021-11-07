COVID-19 outbreak declared at Inuvik elementary school after 6 test positive

Six people have tested positive at East Three Elementary School in Inuvik, prompting the territory's chief public health official to declare an outbreak of COVID-19. (NIAID Integrated Research Facility/Reuters - image credit)

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at East Three Elementary School in Inuvik, according to public health officials in the N.W.T., after six people tested positive for the virus.

Exposure notices issued for the school on Friday evening have now expanded to include one Grade 4 class, both Grade 5 classes and one Grade 6 class on Nov. 3, 4 and 5.

"Letters have been sent home to all parents and guardians of the children in the affected classrooms," reads a statement from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer that was released late Saturday evening.

It does not say whether the school is being closed as a result of the outbreak.

Regardless of vaccination status, all other staff and children at the school should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and to isolate and arrange for testing if symptoms develop, said public health.

"National data continues to show that children remain at low risk of severe symptoms of COVID-19, but can transmit the virus to each other and at home," the statement reads.

Public health said more than 200 children under the age of 12, who aren't eligible for the vaccine, have tested positive for the virus since the start of August.