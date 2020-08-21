COVID-19: Only soft background music allowed at F&B outlets – MOH

SINGAPORE — Recorded music at food & beverage (F&B) outlets can only be played as soft background music as part of safe-dining in measures, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (21 August).

“Over the past few weeks, some F&B outlets have been observed to be playing extremely loud music, causing patrons to have to talk more loudly to be heard which increases the risk of droplet spread,” according to a statement issued by the MOH.

Patrons at some of these outlets were also not wearing their masks for prolonged periods, with some mixing with persons from other tables, said the MOH.

Live music, live broadcasts (both TV and radio) as well as video screenings remain disallowed.

The MOH also urged everyone to refrain from booking multiple tables for large gatherings in F&B outlets, and seek the cooperation of F&B outlets to reject such reservations.

Households with more than five persons and who wish to dine out together may book more than one table. They should limit their interactions between tables.

There should not be organised events, celebrations or parties in an F&B setting involving multiple tables, and where people are mingling amongst themselves without their masks on, the MOH said.

Enforcement officers will step up their checks in F&B outlets and take action against any breaches of safe distancing rules by individuals or F&B operators.

Outdoor exercise classes

Meanwhile, the MOH is easing measures on outdoor exercise classes at public spaces.

Since the beginning of Phase 2 reopening, organised exercise classes conducted by instructors have been allowed to take place in both private and public sports facilities subject to respective premise owners’ permission and conditions. These include classes in groups of five (with a 2-metre safe distancing between individuals unless the activity requires otherwise and a 3-metre safe distancing between groups), up to a total class size of 50 persons, or lower depending on the venue capacity and safe distancing measures.

From 1 September, the authorities will expand the list of public facilities where such classes can be held to include more open spaces at SportSG sport centres, parks, and HDB common areas.

“These classes in newly opened areas must be organised by an instructor who will be responsible for ensuring that the safe management measures are put in place and adhered to.” These measures include temperature and symptoms screening, safe distancing, and maintaining a list of participants in venues where SafeEntry is not deployed.

The instructor must be registered to conduct these activities, and more details on the registration process will be released later.

General group exercises that are not organised by these instructors will continue to be capped at five persons, in addition to any conditions stipulated by the premise owner.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related stories:

Brunei, New Zealand visitors can enter Singapore from 8 Sept without SHN subject to conditions

COVID-19: Lucky Plaza, Peninsula Plaza to start weekend date-entry restrictions amid crowd management issue

COVID-19: Special arrangements made to ensure student safety for national exams