COVID-19: Odisha govt allows opening of medical colleges, other teaching institutions

Representative Image

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 29 (ANI): The Odisha government on Wednesday allowed the reopening of medical colleges and other institutions in view of declining COVID-19 cases.

Institutions of teaching including nursing, pharmacy, physiotherapy and occupational therapy, public health and other paramedical/allied medical science courses have been permitted to reopen with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

As per the guidelines, all theory classes will continue in online mode while practical and clinical classes will be held with 50 per cent capacity.

Fully vaccinated and unvaccinated or partially vaccinated students should be segregated, the guidelines said, adding that the institutions should start vaccination drives for students and college staff in coordination with the local health authorities.

Moreover, the students have been asked to submit written permission from their parents or guardians to attend such sessions.

"The institution shall make provision for screening of the students for COVID symptoms while entering the practical hall/clinical wards. The students must adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviours - use masks, wash hands and avoid crowded places," it said.

As per the guidelines, those who are not fully vaccinated will be segregated into separate blocks and they will not be allowed to the library.

"Incomplete vaccinated/unvaccinated students if allowed in the hostel shall be segregated into separate blocks. They will not be allowed to the library. Separate areas must be earmarked in the dining facility for this group," the guidelines said.

The examination will be conducted for different batches in succession with adherence to the COVID appropriate behaviour and the use of more examination halls for theory examinations.

The college authority will also ensure regular screening of the students in hostels for COVID symptoms and facilities for COVID positives/suspected cases for isolation or quarantine.

Story continues

The COVID positive students will not be allowed to sit in the examination but will appear in the next scheduled examinations (annual/supplementary), the guidelines said while adding that this dropout will not be reflected in the chance certificates to be issued by the college authority subject to the production of the laboratory proof (Rapid Antigen/ RT-PCR positive test report) of infection during the examinations dropped.

Meanwhile, no academic, social, religious or sports activity will be allowed for the students on campus.

The administrative office will remain open on all working days as per the government guidelines. (ANI)