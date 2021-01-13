COVID-19: NHS eyeing plans to move hospital patients into hotels, as Hancock says end of restrictions 'impossible to know'

The NHS is considering plans to discharge patients into hotels as hospitals become swamped with COVID patients, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed - as he said it was "impossible to know" how long lockdown restrictions might last.

Mr Hancock told Sky News that the government would "look at all options" to relieve pressures on the NHS, with more than 35,000 coronavirus patients currently in hospitals across the UK.

"In some cases, people need step-down care, they don't actually need to be in a hospital bed," he said.

"We work very closely with the social care sector to make sure that capacity is available. But we look at all options.

"So this isn't a concrete proposal by any means, but it's something we look at, because we look at all contingencies."

Some Conservative MPs are putting pressure on ministers to begin easing England's third national lockdown from 8 March.

But the health secretary said it was "impossible to know" how long the restrictions might have to be in place for.

"We will keep the restrictions in place not a moment longer than they are necessary, but we will keep them in place as long as they're necessary," Mr Hancock said.

The government is aiming to offer 15 million of the most vulnerable people a first dose of a COVID vaccine by 15 February, with the health secretary saying the vaccination programme is "on track" to meet that deadline.