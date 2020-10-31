Covid-19 – The NHS could be ‘overwhelmed’ with no action

The NHS could be overwhelmed without drastic action to tackle the spread of Covid-19, experts have said.

Announcing the new national lockdown, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that overrunning of the NHS would be a “medical and moral disaster, beyond the raw loss of life”.

He warned that “the risk is that, for the first time in our lives, the NHS will not be there for us and our families”.

The Prime Minister said that without action:

– Some hospitals could run out of capacity “in a matter of weeks”,

– millions of patients with other medical needs could be denied care.

– thousands could die from Covid-19 every day.

– medics would be forced to chose “who would live and who would die”.

– the virus is doubling faster than capacity can be expanded.

Meanwhile, scientists warned the number of deaths in the second peak of the virus had the potential to be “twice as bad, or more” than the first.

It comes after modelling by the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (SPI-M), which advises Government scientists, concluded that without further action, the NHS will breach its fixed and surged bed capacity – including beds in Nightingale hospitals – by the first week of December even if planned operations are cancelled.

“Unless we act we could see deaths in this country running at several thousand a day – a peak of mortality alas bigger than the one we saw in April,” Mr Johnson told the Downing Street press conference.

“Even in the south west where incidence is still is so low, it is now clear that the current projections mean that hospitals in the south west will run out of capacity in just a matter of weeks unless we act.

“Let me explain why the overrunning of the NHS would be a medical and moral disaster beyond the raw loss of life.

“The huge exponential growth in the number of patients – by no means all of them elderly – would mean that doctors and nurses would be forced to chose which patients to treat – who would get oxygen and who wouldn’t, who would live and who would die.

“And doctors and nurses would be forced to chose between Covid patients and non-Covid patients and the sheer weight of Covid demand would mean depriving tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, if not millions of non-Covid patients of the care they need.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing

He added: “If we let the lines on those graphs grow in the way that they are projected to grow, then the risk is, that for the first time in our lives, the NHS will not be there for us and our families.

“Even if I could double capacity overnight… it still would still not be enough because the virus is doubling faster than we can conceivably add capacity.

“So now is time to take action because there is no alternative.”

The Prime Minister added: “From Thursday, the basic message is the same: Stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives”

Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, added: “If we did not act now, then the chances of the NHS being in extraordinary trouble in December will be very, very high”.

Data presented at the briefing showed that 10 hospitals are already treating more numbers than they were during the peak of the pandemic in April.

If you have symptoms of #coronavirus, stay at home and book a test as soon as possible. The symptoms are: ▶️ a high temperature▶️ a new, continuous cough▶️ a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste Call 119 or visit https://t.co/Y5G3CxQwCc pic.twitter.com/qUGhArgKY2 — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) October 31, 2020

