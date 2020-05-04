COVID-19: Next phase is to get recovery right for infected migrant workers - Josephine Teo

SINGAPORE — At a press conference on Tuesday (14 April), Manpower Minister Josephine Teo explained the rapid spread of COVID-19 among foreign workers in Singapore.

SINGAPORE — The manpower ministry is gearing up for the next phase in its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak among migrant workers, which is “about getting the recovery right,” said Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo on Monday (4 May).

The phase would involve building up community recovery facilities and housing recovered workers in suitable accommodation to minimise the risks of recurrent transmissions, Teo said in a ministerial statement in Parliament.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“We must work out a way to allow recovered and uninfected workers to go back to work safely. This will again be an enormous challenge, and not just the logistics of it,” she said.

“Many workers will be re-housed and have to get used to new friends and habits... Many employers will have to adjust to their workers being in different locations with new arrangements.”

New strategies will also have to be developed to monitor workers’ health, said Teo.

For example, the manpower ministry plans to issue oximeters, which measures a person's blood oxygen saturation level, and require workers to take such readings regularly. And with telemedicine, unwell workers can be attended to promptly, she said.

“The Taskforce is focused on getting its job done. Altogether, they are looking after about 400,000 migrant workers, bigger than the size of two Ang Mo Kio GRCs,” Teo added.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Other Singapore stories:

COVID-19: Migrant workers were on MOM's radar since January - Josephine Teo

COVID-19: Singapore to expand testing capacity, 'strategically' deploy resources

COVID-19: Gan Kim Yong outlines 3 indicators for easing circuit breaker measures

COVID-19: Singapore confirms 573 more cases, total at 18,778

COVID-19: All MPs required to wear face masks in Parliament

Story continues

COVID-19: Man, 60, charged for failing to wear mask, abusing police officers

COVID-19: ‘I am a sovereign’ woman who refused to wear mask at Shunfu market apprehended

Former Workers' Party Secretary-General Low Thia Khiang in intensive care unit

COVID-19: Work-from-home for majority even after circuit breaker - Chan Chun Sing