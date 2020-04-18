COVID-19: Next few days crucial in battle against coronavirus, says PM Lee

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. (PHOTO: MCI)

SINGAPORE — The next few days will be critical in Singapore’s bid to stop the spread of the COVID-19, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a post on his Facebook page on Saturday (18 April).

He added that while the number of confirmed cases of infection in the migrant worker dormitories are still going up, there are a few early signs that the circuit breaker period of elevated safe distancing is bringing cases down in the broader community.

“We are working to break the chain of transmission in the dorms, to reduce the number of new cases. It will take some time to show results, so we must expect to see more dorm cases for a while longer. But we are building up our healthcare and isolation facilities to handle the load,” he wrote in the Facebook post.

“In the broader community, there are a few early signs that the circuit breaker is bringing cases down. But we are still worried about hidden cases circulating in our population, which are keeping the outbreak going.”

Majority of cases in dormitories are mild: PM Lee

PM Lee’s post came on the same day as the Ministry of Health announcing a single-day record high of 942 new cases of COVID-19 infection.

However, the majority of the cases are of work-permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, with only 14 of the new cases coming from Singaporeans or permanent residents.

PM Lee wrote in his Facebook post that the migrant workers who are ill are getting the medical treatment they need.

“Fortunately, the vast majority of the cases are mild, because the workers are young. Our healthcare teams continue to monitor their conditions,” he wrote.

Day 11 a significant milestone

Saturday was Day 12 of the circuit breaker period. PM Lee had referred to Day 11 as a significant milestone in the enhanced safe distancing measures implemented since 7 April.

He had referenced New Zealand, which imposed a two-week long nationwide lockdown on 25 March and reported a positive turnaround in its number of new cases on Day 11, according to its prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

“The next few days will be critical. All of us must do our part, in order to defeat COVID-19,” PM Lee said in his Facebook post.

