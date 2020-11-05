COVID-19 nearly killed a daycare dream in Gros Morne. This non-profit is reviving it

After a group of volunteers spent four years trying to make a child-care centre in Norris Point a reality, it appeared the pandemic had thrown a final — and fatal — wrench into their plans.

But now, a community organization has taken over the project to push it ahead, and hopes to become a potential model for how registered daycare can be delivered in rural Newfoundland, where such services are scarce.

The saga began back in 2016, when a group of five women with young children banded together to become the board of Gros Morne Daycare Inc. Their goal of creating a registered child-care facility on the northern side of Bonne Bay was modest, yet essential to the lives of working parents and their small kids in a vibrant area of the province that has seen new businesses pop up and new families move in.

"For myself, moving into the community and not having a family member like a mother or grandmother around, you know, the need for reliable daycare is a big one," said Natalie Thomas, a mother of two in Norris Point.

Thomas isn't the only mother looking for increased access to child care: there are only 8,100 registered spaces in Newfoundland and Labrador, with 20,000 children under kindergarten age in the province.

The provincial government has announced $25-a-day daycare will be rolled out in January, but that doesn't affect areas of the province, like Thomas's, that don't have such a registered facility at all.

Thomas joined the daycare board after settling into Norris Point, and then waded into a complicated web of government regulations, project applications and fundraising initiatives as the group worked to get the centre built.

A new build proved too costly, so the board settled on renovating a space in the Old Cottage Hospital in Norris Point. The former hospital, which has found a second life as a a non-profit community centre, is a focal point of the town, housing a hostel, the local library, volunteer radio station and community kitchen, among a myriad of other initiatives.

The daycare group had design plans in hand, but renovations meant coming up with cash for asbestos removal, a fire suppression system and other big-ticket items. While the group could avail of government grants, those only covered half the total bill, since those grants are based on how many children the centre will care for, as opposed to the actual construction costs.

"When you look at how the structure of how the government's funding is, it does require a lot of fundraising and support and buy-in from the community to go forward, right? Because it doesn't meet all of your needs," said Thomas.

When grassroots isn't enough

The community buy-in was there, as was support from the Old Cottage Hospital, said Thomas, but so too was a hard reality. Trying to raise money in a community of less than 700 people, with no large corporations or businesses to tap into, was a huge hurdle.

"There's limitations of what can be done in an outport community versus, a larger municipality like St. John's," said Thomas.

Another limitation was the group itself: as a grassroots movement, the women didn't have any assets or infrastructure to their name. The only way to access more cash, Thomas said, was applying for grants and funding for community projects.

