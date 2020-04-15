COVID-19: My First Skool branch at Compassvale Crescent closed after staff tests positive

Premises of the My First Skool Compassvale Crescent branch. (PHOTO: Screenshot/Google Maps)

SINGAPORE — The My First Skool pre-school centre at 295A Compassvale Crescent will be closed from Wednesday to next Tuesday (15 to 21 April), after one of its teaching staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member was last in the centre on 7 April. The closure until 21 April thus covers the 14-day incubation period of the coronavirus. Contact tracing is ongoing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to a media release by Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) on Tuesday, all affected staff and children will also be place on a Leave of Absence during the closure period. This means they would have to stay at home, minimise contact with others and monitor their health closely.

Barring any new developments, the centre will resume limited service provision on 22 April, to serve the group of parents who are working in essential services and are unable to extend their alternative care arrangements beyond the closure period.

ECDA added that the centre will conduct a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the pre-school premises, and is closely monitoring its staff and parents on the health of their children.

The Ministry of Health reported 334 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total cases in Singapore to 3,252.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related stories:

COVID-19: Singapore confirms 334 more cases, 10th death and new foreign worker dorm cluster

COVID-19: It's now mandatory to wear a face mask while outdoors – Lawrence Wong

COVID-19: Foreign worker dormitories to be 'effectively' in lockdown – Josephine Teo

COVID-19: 70-year-old man is Singapore's 10th coronavirus-related fatality