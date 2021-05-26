COVID-19: MSN Laboratories initiates Phase III clinical trial of Molnupiravir

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): MSN Laboratories Private Limited (MSN) is initiating phase III clinical trial of Molnupiravir capsules for the treatment of COVID-19 in India.

After the launch of Posaone (Posaconazole) tablet used in the treatment of black fungus, MSN on Wednesday announced that it received a clearance from the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) last week to conduct a third phase of clinical trial on mild to moderate COVID-19 patients.

Set up in Hyderabad, MSN will start its clinical trials in more than 40 sites across India and the first dosing is expected to begin soon. The clinical trials will be performed on more than 2,400 subjects suffering from mild to moderate COVID-19, the company said in a statement.

Molnupiravir is an experimental drug having antiviral properties and is currently under clinical stage study for COVID treatment. MSN research and development team has developed both the API and formulation, is expecting to launch soon after its successful conclusion of clinical study followed by regulatory approval, it added.

As part of the COVID-19 treatment range, MSN has already launched Favilow (Favipiravir) in the strengths of 200mg, 400mg and 800mg, OSELOW (Oseltamivir) as 75 mg capsules and licensed Baridoz (Baricitinib) recently with Eli Lilly.

As of now, India is administering Remdesivir developed by the biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences in case of severity of COVID-19 patients. Also, Fabiflu Tablet, an antiviral medicine, is also being used for the treatment of mild to moderate coronavirus disease in adults.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in India has reduced and now stands at 9.42 percent, while the recoveries continue to outnumber the new cases for the 13th consecutive day, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 2,08,921 new COVID-19 cases and 4,157 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, the active COVID-19 caseload has also reduced to 24,95,591 with a net decline of 91,191 cases in the last 24 hours taking the weekly positivity rate currently at 11.45 percent. (ANI)