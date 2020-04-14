COVID-19: More than 200 fines issued on Monday to those who flout safe distancing measures

A woman sat on a marked seat at a food centre in Aljunied Avenue 2 and refused to leave during the enhanced safe distancing period to curb the spread of COVID-19. (PHOTO: Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources)

SINGAPORE — More than 200 composition fines of $300 each were issued to members of the public who did not comply with enhanced safe distancing measures on Monday (13 April).

The Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources (MEWR) said in a media statement on Monday that over 2,900 enforcement officers and ambassadors have issued fines to people who were loitering, or using facilities that had been cordoned or closed off.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

One of the offenders was a woman who sat down on a marked seat at a food centre in Aljunied Avenue 2. Police were called in as she refused to leave, continued eating and would not provide her particulars.

Other offenders include a small group who were playing tennis at the closed Tanglin Tennis Academy, and another who were playing baseball at a closed private field at Tanglin Rugby Club.

Police assistance for more than 10 cases

In all, police assistance was required for more than 10 cases on Monday, when members of the public were uncooperative.

Any member of public found in breach of measures, including failure or refusal to comply with directions from an enforcement officer, will be asked for his/her particulars. First-time offenders face a composition fine of $300. Repeat offenders will face higher fines, or prosecution in court for egregious cases.

MEWR said that enforcement officers, who are the only ones who can take enforcement action against the public for breaches of safe distancing measures, wear corporate attire and lanyards of their respective agencies.

The officers will not demand a fine payment on the spot. Instead, notices will be issued to offenders in hard copy either on site, or through the mail. The public are cautioned against handing over any cash to persons who claim to be enforcement officers.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Story continues

Related stories:

COVID-19: Singapore confirms record 386 more cases, one additional death, and 4 new clusters; total at 2,918

COVID-19: 24 foreign workers permanently banned for flouting circuit breaker measures

COVID-19: Work pass holder permanently banned, 30 fines of $300 over violations of circuit breaker measures

COVID-19: 31 healthy foreign workers moved to floating accommodation at Tanjong Pagar Terminal