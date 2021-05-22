COVID-19: More than 50 million vaccine doses administered in England, Matt Hancock reveals

More than 50 million vaccine doses have been administered in England, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.

The landmark figure, reached on Saturday, showed that 31,546,846 first doses have been given, alongside 18,699,556 second jabs.

In a tweet, the health secretary said: "Today over 50 million COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered in England.

"One of the biggest & most important national efforts in our history.

"Thank you to the whole team who have made this happen."

NHS England's lead for the NHS Covid Vaccination Programme, Dr Emily Lawson, said: "Today the biggest NHS vaccination programme in history hit another outstanding milestone, with more than 50 million life-saving jabs being administered across the country in six months, and the roll out continuing at pace with tens of thousands of 34 and 35 year olds quick to act on their invites this week, ahead of the next age groups able to book today.

"This success is the result of the tireless efforts of NHS teams, alongside local partners and volunteers, who are determined to protect their patients, families and communities.

"Despite this we must take nothing for granted so you are invited please book your appointment - and along with millions of others get vital protection against coronavirus."

Hours before the announcement, the NHS opened up vaccine appointments to people who turn 32 years old before 1 July.

The rollout has accelerated this week, with different age groups able to book every day since Monday, when it was announced 37-year-olds could book their jabs.

Areas where the Indian variant is a major concern, such as Bolton, have also ramped up their vaccine programme.

NHS England data shows how many doses have been administered in each region between 8 December and 21 May, with the Midlands leading the way followed by the South East.

This is the regional breakdown in England:

London: 6,311,516 (4,071,321 first doses and 2,240,195 second doses)

Midlands: 9,543,198 (5,955,853 first doses and 3,587,345 second doses)

East of England: 6,005,871 (3,781,891 first doses and 2,223,980 second doses)

North East and Yorkshire: 7,907,370 (4,953,278 first and 2,954,092 second doses)

North West: 6,490,740 (4,023,828 first and 2,466,912 second doses)

South East: 8,180,464 (5,153,001 first and 3,027,463 second doses)

South West: 5,515,959 (3,373,885 first and 2,142,074 second doses).