COVID-19: MOH shuts Little India shop for ignoring safe distancing measures

UniverCell Mobile Market at Serangoon Road. (PHOTO: Screenshot/Google Maps)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has ordered a mobile phone shop in Little India to be closed for 14 days, after it failed to impose crowd management control for safe distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

In a media release on Monday (6 April), MOH said that the owners of UniverCell Mobile Market, located at 122 Serangoon Road, must cleanse and disinfect the premises during this period.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In addition, they must take measures to ensure the abatement of any overcrowding, or any other conditions that may contribute to the likelihood of the spread of COVID-19 at the premises.

Severely overcrowded on Sunday

MOH said that officers from the Singapore Tourism Board had been conducting safe-distancing checks on Sunday at about 1pm, when they found the UniverCell premises to be severely overcrowded.

The shop also lacked proper crowd management controls, such as limiting the number of customers in the premises and ensuring a minimum of one metre of spacing between customers.

Verbal warnings by officers unheeded

Despite verbal warnings by the officers, the premises continued to be overcrowded upon checks at about 7.15pm on the same day.

The closure order was served on UniverCell on Monday at 2pm under Section 19 of the Infectious Diseases Act.

The shop will remain closed after the 14-day period until 4 May, “pursuant to the elevated safe distancing measures implemented by the Multi-Ministry Taskforce”, said MOH.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related stories:

COVID-19: Singapore reports 66 new cases, 2 new clusters at dorm and preschool, total 1,375

SAF to suspend Basic Military Training from 7 April to 4 May circuit breaker period

COVID-19: Panic-buying disrupts stockpiling efforts, says Chan Chun Sing

COVID-19: $5.1 billion Solidarity Budget unveiled to help Singapore economy through circuit breaker period

COVID-19 Solidarity Budget: Bill to ensure landlords pass on property tax rebates to tenants