COVID-19: MOH apology after 357 patients get erroneous SMS that they tested positive – report

A COVID-19 swab test in Singapore. (PHOTO: Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — More than 350 patients received an erroneous SMS message informing them that they had tested positive for COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

According to CNA, the incident occurred on Saturday (16 May) and was due to an IT system testing glitch.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In a reply to media queries on Monday, MOH apologised for any inconvenience and anxiety caused to the 357 patients who had received the erroneous SMS message. They added that no confidential information was breached due to the glitch.

"On 16 May at about 7pm, 357 patients who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 received an erroneous SMS message informing them that they had tested positive for COVID-19, although they had already been informed earlier,” MOH said in its media reply to CNA.

"The Ministry of Health has taken immediate steps to rectify the situation once the error had been detected. A follow-up message was sent to all affected individuals by 10pm to clarify that the earlier SMS message had been sent in error, and to apologise for any inconvenience and anxiety caused.

"We have since reviewed our processes to ensure that a similar error will not recur.”

According to CNA, two former COVID-19 patients who received the SMS had previously been confirmed as negative and were already discharged. Another said he received the message while at the D’Resort community isolation facility, but was confirmed as negative the next day and discharged.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

More Singapore stories:

COVID-19: Singapore reports 305 more cases, 495 additional recoveries

No known cases of COVID-19 re-infection in Singapore: NCID official

Police investigating ‘non-Singaporeans’ over crowding at Robertson Quay: Masagos

Three men who allegedly camped at Pulau Ubin during circuit breaker charged