COVID-19: McDonald's to temporarily suspend all restaurant operations in Singapore

SINGAPORE: People queue to place orders at a McDonald's restaurant with safety distancing markers in place. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

SINGAPORE – All McDonald’s branches in Singapore will be closed from 11am until 4 May.

All its restaurant operations will be suspended, including McDelivery and Drive-Thru.

In a Facebook post announcing the move early on Sunday morning (19 April), the fast-food restaurant said that it is doing this “as a preventative action in the fight against COVID-19”, as advised by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“We’ll be closing all restaurants today, 19 April at 11am and will take our last Drive-Thru and Delivery orders at 8am and 10.30am, respectively.”

The restaurant had, from Saturday, suspended its walk-in takeaway service.

In a press release, its managing director in Singapore Kenneth Chan said, “These are indeed unprecedented times for all of us. We have done all we can to put in place every safety precautionary measure to keep our employees and customers safe – and will continue to do our part to flatten the curve. Most of all, we will continue to stay strong as a brand and people to ride out this difficult period together. As always, we thank our customers for their continued support and look forward to serving them again on 5 May.”

As of Friday noon, McDonald’s, which is identified by MOH as a COVID-19 cluster, is linked to seven confirmed cases of infection.

Earlier, it had also closed six branches for deep cleaning after employees tested positive for the virus. These were outlets at Changi Airport Terminal 3, Lido, Forum Galleria, Parklane and Geylang East Central, and a Drive-Thru store at a Shell petrol kiosk along Tampines Ave 2.

