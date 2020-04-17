COVID-19: McDonald's to suspend walk-in takeaway service in all restaurants

McDonald's outlet at Geylang East Central. (Google Maps Street View)

SINGAPORE — All McDonald’s restaurants in Singapore will be stopping their walk-in takeaway service from Saturday (18 April) until the current circuit breaker period ends on 4 May.

In a media release on Friday, McDonald’s said that customers can order its meals via its McDelivery service, via GrabFood delivery service or via its Drive-Thru restaurants.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The move comes after four McDonald’s restaurants were closed with employees being tested positive for COVID-19 infection. As of Thursday noon, there are six cases reported at the McDonald’s cluster.

“By temporarily stopping takeaway service, we can reduce interaction between our customers and employees during this circuit breaker period – and also enable more of our senior employees to stay at home over the next two weeks,” said Kenneth Chan, managing director of McDonald’s Singapore.

“We know that temporarily suspending takeaways will cause some inconveniences to our customers and we ask for their understanding.”

Salaries will continue to be paid during disruption

Staff strength will be adjusted accordingly in each restaurant to support delivery and drive-thru orders in the kitchens.

Restaurant employees will be deployed to ensure delivery riders wait for food pick-ups in a safe environment within the restaurant premises, and comply strictly with social distancing measures.

As for employees and seniors whose roles would be disrupted these next few weeks, McDonald’s will continue to pay their salaries during this pay period.

It has also set up a 24/7 Support Hotline to provide easy access to any employee who might have concerns or just need a listening ear during this challenging time.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

More Singapore stories:

Weekly rest day essential for maids, especially during circuit breaker period: Centre for Domestic Employees

Story continues

Correction direction issued to The Temasek Review for post on GrabFood rider's encounter with police

4 staff of NetLink Trust contractor test positive for COVID-19

'The Moment' - a short comic about COVID-19 by Sonny Liew, with Hsu Li Yang

COVID-19: Car park grace period extended from 10 to 20 minutes to facilitate deliveries