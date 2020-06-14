COVID-19: Man arrested for allegedly sharing classified information on Phase 2





SINGAPORE – A Singaporean man, 50, has been arrested by the police for allegedly circulating classified information about Phase 2 of Singapore’s reopening after the circuit breaker.

The police arrested him on Saturday (13 June) for the wrongful communication of information under Section 5(1) of the Official Secrets Act.

In a press release, the police said that it received a report on Friday that the information was circulating via WhatsApp messages among members of the public.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man, who is a public servant and an authorised recipient of classified information on post-Circuit Breaker plans, had allegedly shared the information via WhatsApp on Thursday with members of a private WhatsApp chat group who were not authorised to receive the classified information. The information was subsequently further disseminated from this chat group, resulting in wider circulation of the message, the police added.

Investigations are ongoing.

The offence of wrongful communication of information under Section 5(1) of the Official Secrets Act is punishable under Section 17(2) of the Official Secrets Act, which carries a fine of up to $2,000 and imprisonment of up to two years. Unauthorised recipients should also not further circulate the confidential information received, as they may be similarly liable under the Official Secrets Act.

