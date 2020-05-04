COVID-19: Man, 60, charged for failing to wear mask, abusing police officers

Singapore's State Courts. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — A 60-year-old man, who is on remission from a previous jail term, allegedly failed to wear a mask over his nose and mouth while at a void deck of a flat in Hougang.

When Pay Kiaw Keng was later placed in a police vehicle about an hour after he was found to be not wearing a mask, he allegedly verbally abused a police officer.

The Singaporean was charged on Monday (4 May) with one count of violating the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 by failing to wear a mask over his nose and mouth while at the void deck of Block 644 Hougang Avenue 8 on Saturday, at about 9am.

He was also charged with using abusive words on a police officer at about 10.05am, while in a police vehicle travelling along Woodlands Avenue 12.

Some 20 minutes later, Pay allegedly spat at another police officer’s right arm while at the Regional Lock Up at Woodlands Division, located at 1 Woodlands Street 12. He was handed a charge of using criminal force on a public servant to prevent him from discharging his duty for this alleged offence.

According to his charge sheets, Pay was on remission from a previous jail term from 28 December last year to 27 July when he allegedly offended. If convicted of his fresh offences, Pay will have to serve the remaining 87 days of his remission in jail.

Pay has been remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric observation and will return to court on 18 May.

If convicted of breaching the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020, Pay may be jailed up to six months and/or fined up to $10,000 on a first offence.

If convicted of verbally abusing a public servant, he may be jailed up to 12 months and/or fined $5,000.

If convicted of using criminal force to a public servant, he may be jailed up to four years, fined, or both.





