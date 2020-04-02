COVID-19, lockdown and more: Here are the latest headlines

A brief look at all the news you need to start the day with in the time of social distancing. Follow live updates on COVID-19 here.

Delhi Government public health employees leave after a sanitization drive at the Alami Markaz Banglewali Masjid area. (Biplov Bhuyan/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Former Golden Temple 'Hazuri Raagi' dies in Amritsar

A Padma Shri awardee and former 'Hazuri Raagi' at the Golden Temple who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus died early Thursday morning, taking the COVID-19-related death toll to five in the state, a health official said. The 62-year-old 'Gurbani' exponent had recently returned from abroad and tested positive for coronavirus. Read More

Race to trace the people who attended Nizamuddin event

The health department of Karnataka were successful in tracing 800 of the 1,500 people who attended the congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi, plus the people who came into close contact with them. Read More

Drones being used to enforce lockdown

Mumbai police is putting to use drones and the network of 5,000 CCTV cameras in place across the city to keep an eye out for crowding as measures to enforce the lockdown. Read More

6-week-old baby dies of coronavirus in the US

A six-week-old infant has died of complications relating to COVID-19, the governor of the US state of Connecticut has said, in one of the youngest recorded deaths from the virus. Read More

No pay cut for Virat Kohli and boys, says BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India Treasurer Arun Dhumal, speaking to IANS, made it clear that there have been no such discussions and while the setback from the pandemic will be huge, salary cut isn't in the mind of the board. Read More

‘Allow limited resumption or we lose markets to China’

During an interaction with the Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, export industry representatives said if India does not begin shipments at this juncture, its export market will be taken over by Chinese products. Read More

Keep abreast of everything on the coronavirus outbreak. Check here.

Here’s a live blog that you can follow for minute-to-minute updates.

