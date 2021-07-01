COVID-19 Live Updates: India reports 48,786 new cases in last 24 hours

Monkeys drinking water spilled over from a discarded water bottle on a hot summer day, at Hanuman temple on June 30, 2021 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images )

India reported 48,786 new coronavirus cases and 61,588 recoveries during the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health on Thursday. A leading diaspora organisation in the US has shipped a large quantity of critical medical equipment to India, including ventilators and pulse oximeters, boosting the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federation of Indian Associations of the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut (FIA-NY NJ CT) said they have sent the medical supplies to Mumbai and Delhi from the warehouse in Keasbey, New Jersey.

The consignment comprises 300 ventilators, 3,000 ventilator circuits, filters, flow sensors, 100 portable ventilators and 310,176 pulse oximeters.

Deputy Consul General of India in New York, Shatrughna Sinha lauded the FIA for its efforts in managing and handling the logistics for the timely shipment of the cargo. He also thanked all the sponsors for their contributions.

The FIA said India battled a disastrous second wave of the coronavirus in April and May and even though the number of new cases have dipped, experts have already warned of a possible third wave in the coming weeks.

RELATED READS:

Women In Rural Bihar Hesitant To Take Vaccines

Zydus Cadila Seeks Emergency Use Nod From DCGI for Its DNA Vaccine

Panel Recommends Against Allowing SII to Conduct Trial of Covovax on Children

Vaccine Woes, Again: WB, Punjab, Jharkhand, Others Face Shortages

Common For Dogs And Cats To Catch COVID From Owners, Study Finds