COVID-19 Live Updates: Norms for clearing foreign-made vaccines eased by DCGI

People turned up in large numbers to be inoculated against Covid-19 during a mega vaccination drive at Atal Vihari Vajpayee Ekana cricket stadium on June 1, 2021 in Lucknow, India. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

India reported 1,32,788 new coronavirus infections taking the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,83,07,832, while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 6.57 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 3,35,102 with 3,207 fresh deaths. India's apex drug regulator has waived the requirement of testing every batch of foreign-made COVID-19 vaccines by the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli and post-launch bridging trials for such firms, a move that will bolster availability of vaccines.

The 3,207 new fatalities include 854 from Maharashtra, 490 from Tamil Nadu, 464 from Karnataka, 194 from Kerala, 175 from Uttar Pradesh, 137 from West Bengal and 104 from Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 3,35,102 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 96,198 from Maharashtra, 29,554 from Karnataka, 24,722 from Tamil Nadu, 24,299 from Delhi, 20,672 from Uttar Pradesh, 15,678 from West Bengal, 14,649 from Punjab and 13,077 from Chhattisgarh.

The active cases were recorded below 20 lakh for the second consecutive day, the data updated at 8 am showed. Also, 20,19,773 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 35,00,57,330, while the daily positivity was recorded at 6.57 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for nine consecutive days.

The weekly positivity rate has declined to 8.21 per cent. The active cases have reduced to 17,93,645 comprising 6.34 er cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 92.48 per cent. A net decline of 1,01,875 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Human Rights Commission has issued more advisories to various ministries and states on the adverse impact faced by labourers and migrant informal sector workers.

The country has been reeling under a devastating second wave of the pandemic since April, triggering lockdowns in states and Union Territories to combat COVID-19.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced rationalisation of the rates of COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals which is expected to give relief to patients in rural areas.

The earlier rates, prescribed by the government during the first wave of the pandemic, were based on the rates prevalent in Mumbai, said health minister Rajesh Tope.

