Coronavirus Live Updates: India reports around 40 cases of Delta plus variant

Heavy rush of shoppers violating the Covid Safety norms at Sadar Bazar wholesale market on June 22, 2021 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 3-crore mark with one crore infections being added in 50 days. The total tally mounted to 3,00,28,709, with 50,848 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day. The death toll climbed to 3,90,660 with 1,358 fresh fatalities, according to the Health Ministry on Wednesday. Around 40 cases of the Delta plus variant, classified as a variant of concern (VOC), have been detected sporadically in Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

A net decline of 19,327 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The 1,358 new fatalities include 482 from Maharashtra, 194 from Tamil Nadu, 141 from Kerala and 139 from Karnataka.

A total of 3,90,660 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,18,795 from Maharashtra, 34,164 from Karnataka, 31,580 from Tamil Nadu, 24,933 from Delhi, 22,282 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,437 from West Bengal, 15,888 from Punjab and 13,402 from Chhattisgarh.

With the vaccination numbers dipping on Tuesday from over 88 lakh doses administered the previous day, the Congress said vaccination cannot be seen as a 'one-day fixture' and alleged that the single-day record spike was a 'pre-planned image-booster'.

India achieved a 'historic milestone' of administering 88.09 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses in a single day on June 21, but the numbers dipped to over 53.4 lakh on Tuesday.

The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is the 'greatest threat' to America’s attempt to eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic, White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci has warned.

Speaking at a White House briefing on COVID-19 on Tuesday, Fauci said the variant, which was first identified in India, now makes up more than 20 per cent of all new cases in the US, a significant increase from nearly 10 per cent two weeks ago.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified the Delta, a highly transmissible COVID-19 variant, as a 'variant of concern.'

"The B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.351 (Beta), P.1 (Gamma), B.1.427 (Epsilon), B.1.429 (Epsilon), and B.1.617.2 (Delta) variants circulating in the United States are classified as variants of concern. To date, no variants of high consequence have been identified in the United States," the CDC said in a statement last week.

The World Health Organization classified the Delta variant as a variant of concern on May 10.

