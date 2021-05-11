COVID-19 Updates: Experts question Goa govt’s decision on Ivermectin drug

A worker spraying disinfectant to sanitize an area at Sanjay Nagar hospital on May 10, 2021 in Ghaziabad, India. (Photo by Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

A total of 3,29,942 infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 2,49,992 with 3,876 fresh fatalities. The WHO said the B.1.617 coronavirus variant first identified in India last year was being classified as a variant of global concern. Meanwhile, the Goa government's decision to administer ivermectin to all people above 18 years has prompted experts to question the efficacy of the 5-day duration of the drug regimen.

New cases of coronavirus in India fell to 3.29 lakh after 14 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 infections to 2,29,92,517, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

After registering a steady rise for two months, the active cases have reduced to 37,15,221 comprising 16.16 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.75 per cent.

The 3,876 new fatalities include 596 from Karnataka, 549 from Maharashtra, 319 from Delhi, 278 from Uttar Pradesh, 232 from Tamil Nadu, 198 from Punjab, 172 from Chhattisgarh, 168 from Uttarakhand, 161 from Haryana, 160 from Rajasthan, 134 from West Bengal, 129 from Jharkhand, 117 from Gujarat.

A total of 2,49,992 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 76,398 from Maharashtra, 19,663 from Delhi, 19,372 from Karnataka, 15,880 from Tamil Nadu, 15,742 from Uttar Pradesh, 12,461 from West Bengal, 10,742 from Chhattisgarh and 10,704 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

