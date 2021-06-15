Coronavirus Live Updates: India reports 60,471 new cases and 2,726 deaths in last 24 hours

Sikh devotees at the Golden Temple on the occasion of Shaheedi Diwas or the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev at Golden Temple on June 14, 2021 in Amritsar, India. (Photo by Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

India saw a single-day rise of 60,471 new coronavirus infections, the lowest after 75 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,95,70,881, while the daily positivity rate declined to 3.45 per cent. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,77,031 with 2,726 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The active cases further declined to 9,13,378 comprising 3.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.64 per cent. A net decline of 59,780 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The 2,726 new fatalities include 1,592 from Maharashtra, 254 from Tamil Nadu, 161 from Kerala and 120 from Karnataka.

A total of 3,77,031 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,12,696 from Maharashtra, 33,033 from Karnataka, 29,801 from Tamil Nadu, 24,839 from Delhi, 21,858 from Uttar Pradesh, 16,974 from West Bengal, 15,602 from Punjab and 13,334 from Chhattisgarh.

The Gujarat government said it has prepared a roadmap to deal with a possible 'third wave' of COVID-19 after the state faced a deadly second wave of the infection.

The plan, which envisages substantially boosting coronavirus testing and health infrastructure, has a special emphasis on how to tackle the situation if a large number of children get infected in the third wave.

The roadmap was released by chief minister Vijay Rupani in presence of deputy chief minister Nitin Patel.

“Oxygen beds will be increased from 61,000 to 1.10 lakh. In the same way, ICU beds and ICU with ventilators will also be substantially increased,” the document said.

The government has decided to set up 4,000 pediatric beds, it said, adding the number of doctors and nursing staff as well as medical attendants will be increased to tide over any manpower crunch.

Rupani said the key to success will be a vaccination against COVID-19.

