COVID-19 Live Updates: Kerala announces Rs 20,000 crore second coronavirus package

The rush of commuters at Sadar Bazar after relaxation in lockdown on June 3, 2021 in Gurugram, India.(Photo by Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

India reported 1,32,364 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,85,74,350, while the recovery rate crossed 93 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,40,702 with 2,713 fresh deaths, while the active cases were recorded below 20 lakh for the fourth consecutive day. Announcing a Rs 20,000 crore package to tide over the crisis induced by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal presented the maiden budget of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government here on Friday.

A total of 20,75,428 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 35,74,33,846. The daily positivity was recorded at 6.38 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for 11 consecutive days. The weekly positivity rate has declined to 7.27 per cent.

The 2,713 new fatalities include 643 from Maharashtra, 514 from Karnataka, 460 from Tamil Nadu, 153 from Kerala, 108 each from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 3,40,702 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 97,394 from Maharashtra, 30,531 from Karnataka, 25,665 from Tamil Nadu, 24,447 from Delhi, 20,895 from Uttar Pradesh, 15,921 from West Bengal, 14,840 from Punjab and 13,139 from Chhattisgarh.

India will be a 'significant recipient' of US vaccines, the country’s envoy here has said as President Joe Biden announced details of his administration’s decision to send 25 million COVID-19 shots to countries across the globe.

US President Joe Biden announced that the US will allocate 75 per cent - nearly 1.9 crore of the first tranche of 2.5 crore doses - of unused COVID-19 vaccines from its stockpile through the UN-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing programme to countries in South and Southeast Asia as well as Africa.

The move is part of his administration’s framework for sharing 80 million (8 crore) vaccines globally by the end of June. According to a White House fact sheet, nearly 19 million vaccines will be shared through COVAX.

Vice President Kamala Harris personally made a call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to inform him about the administration’s decision.

Officials in New Delhi said that Modi and Harris discussed ongoing efforts to strengthen the health supply chain between the US and India, including in the area of vaccine manufacturing. They highlighted the potential of the India-US partnership as well as the QUAD vaccine initiative in addressing the long-term health impact of the pandemic.

