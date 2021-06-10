COVID-19 Live Updates: India records 6,148 deaths in last 24 hours

A health worker waits for relatives to unload the body of a man who died from coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India recorded 94,052 new coronavirus cases, 1,51,367 discharges and 6,148 deaths (highest in one day) in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry on Thursday.

A Delhi government team lauded the work done by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and announced that the 'Mumbai model' of curbing the infection cases will be implemented in the national capital soon.

The Delhi government team comprising senior officials of the Delhi government's health department, Dr Sanjay Agarwal and Dr Dharmendra Kumar, paid a visit to Mumbai recently to study the steps taken by the BMC.

During the visit, the team discussed various issues, including decentralisation achieved through Ward War Rooms, successful management of oxygen supply and jumbo hospitals set up in a short span of time, the BMC said in the release.

The BMC has set up six temporary jumbo COVID-19 hospitals in a very short period of time, for effective treatment of COVID-19 patients. The six hospitals have 8,915 beds capacity and more than 4000 staff work at these centres.

