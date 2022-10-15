COVID-19 levels are back up in the Treasure Valley; 10 Idaho counties in all at medium-risk

Once again, many Idahoans are facing a greater risk of catching COVID-19.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday on its COVID-19 community level dashboard that 10 Idaho counties are in the yellow zone, or at medium-risk for COVID-19.

Listed in the green, low-risk category last week, Ada, Canyon, Boise and Elmore counties dropped to the yellow zone, where the CDC recommends immunocompromised people talk with their health care providers about whether to wear a mask and take other precautions.

Other counties listed at medium-risk include Owyhee, Valley, Adams, Gem, Washington and Payette counties. No counties in Idaho are in the high-risk or red zone.

This is the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 latest community transmission map.

Tracking COVID-19 community levels helps determine the impact of the virus on communities, but healthcare facilities turn to additional data to prevent the spread of the virus.

The CDC tracks transmission levels to show the amount of COVID-19 spread within each county. Healthcare facilities use transmission data to help determine infection control interventions.

Community transmission levels are largely calculated using Idaho case rates.

Here’s what the latest metrics on the CDC dashboard say:

Case rates. Ada County’s share of people with COVID-19 rose from 58 per 100,000 people the previous week to about 61, a 5% increase. Canyon County’s case rate fell from 54 to about 43, a 20% decrease.

Hospital admissions. In Ada and Canyon counties, COVID-19 hospital admissions increased from 7.6 per 100,000 people to 10.2.

Hospital beds filled. Staffed inpatient beds in use by confirmed COVID-19 patients in Ada and Canyon counties decreased from 5.3% the previous week to 4.9%.

Positive test results. Statewide positivity rates decreased from 13.3% for the week of Sept. 25 through Oct. 1 to 11.9% from Oct. 2-8.

At all disease levels, the CDC recommends that people stay current with COVID-19 vaccinations.

Most Idaho counties remain in the green zone, or the low-risk level. For those living in low-risk areas, the CDC recommends wearing a mask if you have symptoms and getting tested if you show symptoms or were exposed to the virus. It also recommends wearing a mask on public transportation.