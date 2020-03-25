COVID-19: Leaves of Absence for students staying with those who returned from overseas

A child being checked for temperature at the My First Skool pre-school branch at Buangkok Crescent. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman/Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — From 11.59pm on Wednesday (25 March), pre-school and primary school students will be placed on 14-day Leaves of Absence (LOAs) if they are staying in the same household as a person who has returned to Singapore from any country.

In a joint media statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) added that students will also be placed on LOA if they are staying in the same household as someone who had returned to Singapore from the United Kingdom, the United States or ASEAN countries on or after 14 March.

For such students, their LOA will start from the day the person in the household returned to Singapore.

These measures are in addition to the earlier announcement of a 14-day LOA issued to students and staff of schools, pre-schools and student care centres if they returned from overseas on or after 14 March.

MOE and MSF urge all students and staff who are staying with persons on LOA or Stay-Home Notice to monitor their health, see a doctor if they are sick and return to school only when fully recovered.

