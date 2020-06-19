COVID-19: Latest infected inmate not linked to previous cases at Changi Prison

Singapore Prison Service. (SCREENSHOT: Google Maps Street View)

SINGAPORE — The inmate at Changi Prison who was confirmed by authorities on Friday (19 June) as a new COVID-19 community case is not linked to four previously announced cases there.

All inmates who were admitted into the prison on 6 June, the same day as the infected inmate, have also tested negative and are currently well, said the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) in response to media queries.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“They are being closely monitored and will undergo another swab test before they are allowed to join the general inmate population,” SPS said.

The SPS had announced on 30 May that three inmates tested positive on 21 April, 22 April and 9 May, while the fourth case, a staff nurse working at the prison, tested positive on 24 April.

The newly-admitted inmate – the lone community case among 142 new infections on Friday – had tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

The man, a foreign inmate on a social visit pass, had arrived in Singapore before the implementation of border measures, though it remains unclear when he arrived in the city-state.

He was immediately placed on cohort segregation for 14 days, away from the general inmate population, according to the enhanced safety protocol for all new admissions into Changi Prison, said the SPS.

“On 18 June, he tested positive for the virus following swab tests, whilst still undergoing cohort segregation,” it added.

The SPS said the man has been asymptomatic and is currently well.

He has been transferred to a separate prison facility outside of Changi Prison, and isolated, with his condition closely monitored by medical staff, it added.

The SPS said it is working closely with the Ministry of Health on the contact tracing efforts for this case.

“SPS staff who manage new admissions have taken the necessary precautions such as donning the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and remain well.

Story continues

“The SPS is committed to our mission of ensuring the safe and secure custody of inmates. We will continue to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation, and adopt additional measures as necessary to ensure the health and safety of inmates and staff,” the SPS said.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

More Singapore stories:

FAQ: Your guide to Phase 2 of the reopening of Singapore

COVID-19: No physical rallies, cap of 5 per group for walkabouts if general election held

COE bidding exercises to resume from 6 July: LTA

Time-slot bookings, specific usage times for ActiveSG sports facilities in Phase 2