COVID-19: Karnataka CM to hold meeting on school reopening issue

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 8 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Primary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss the reopening of school amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the Chief Minister's Office, there will be no sudden decision to reopen schools, and a final decision will be taken only after the assigned committee submits a report with suggestions to reopen schools.

The meeting will further discuss how district administrations are handling the coronavirus.

Education experts, Deputy Commissioners, and District Collectors will also participate in the meeting. (ANI)