COVID-19 isn't funny, but this guy is

COVID-19 is not funny, but an Island man has proved our conversations about it can be.

Keenan Costain has found a way to get a laugh out of it — imitating conversations that a lot of Island parents have had in recent weeks.

Costain has taken to TikTok to do videos about what he thinks a typical P.E.I. mom might say to another over the phone about the current situation.

He calls it "The Mom Series."

"Didja hear? Yeesss! Another week of these kids. I'm gonna lose it," the moms say, lamenting the situation with online learning.

"I'm on mute 24/7. It's just absurd," in discussing working from home.

And of provincial regulations?

"We need to lock it down. We need to lock it down."

The moms got their wish when the province dropped new restrictions this week, leaving more Islanders to give those videos a lot of views, and a lot of shares.

"Everyday relatable content, just anything I see that I know that would affect or relate to a lot of people, I just try and come up with it best I can and post it to make a few laughs," Costain said.

His videos even include what Islanders sometimes refer to as the "inhaled affirmative," common in so many Island phone conversations.

"I can just picture the typical Island mom phone call, sounds like that," he said.

The videos are based on what he's heard from his own mother and his sister — both think his videos are funny.

"My mom will share all my content, she's been doing it since day one," he said

People need a laugh

Costain is a computer technician by day and he said he just thought people needed a laugh, particularly after the latest round of restrictions.

"I think it's all just some fun humour," he said. "It's good to get some laughter in."

He likes TikTok because he can reach a wide audience.

"I've had people like Shania Twain even like videos that I have posted," he said.

"You might post a video today and get someone over in China, or Czech Republic or Russia see your videos and like it and comment and say 'This is relatable over here as well.' It's just the reach you have."

He said the moms in his videos will continue to live on for a while yet.

"They might even get together for a coffee, who knows?"