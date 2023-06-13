Covid-19 Inquiry LIVE: Long-awaited probe into UK’s handling of pandemic begins in London

(Getty Images)

The Covid-19 Inquiry examining the nation’s handling of the pandemic begins on Tuesday morning - in what families bereaved by coronavirus have described as a “monumental” moment.

Those who lost loved ones will have their voices formally heard at last when the investigation - which is set to last years and cost more than £100million - kicks off in west London, two years after former prime minister Boris Johnson announced a public inquiry would be held.

The independent inquiry is expected to open at 10am with a statement by chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett.

An emotive video featuring people from across the UK sharing their experiences of loss - which has been described as “difficult to watch” - will then be played to the hearing, which is open to the public.

The inquiry is split into six modules, with public hearings scheduled to conclude by summer 2026, and interim reports published before then.

The first module of the inquiry is expected to last around six weeks, and focus on whether the pandemic was properly planned for and “whether the UK was adequately ready for that eventuality”.

What to expect from the first day of the inquiry

Good morning, and welcome to the Standard’s live blog. We’ll be bringing you updates throughout the first day of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

Today’s session will open with a statement from chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett, followed by a short film showing the impact of the pandemic, featuring people who lost loved ones to coronavirus.

The rest of the opening day will be taken up with the opening statements by the counsel to the inquiry and core participants.

The inquiry will “examine, consider and report on preparations and the response to the pandemic in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland” up to and including June 28, 2022.

Six weeks of hearings are planned for the first module of the inquiry, which will focus on resilience and preparedness.

