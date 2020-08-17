New COVID-19 infections in Manitoba include one at Steinbach nursing home

WINNIPEG — Manitoba health officials are reporting 38 new COVID-19 cases, including one at a personal care home in Steinbach.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, says an investigation is underway to find out the source.

He also says the person was immediately put in isolation.

The new cases bring Manitoba's total to date to 731, including nine deaths.

The government says it is still planning to have schools reopen in early September without mandatory mask-wearing for students and staff.

Roussin says if officials start to see large community transmission of the novel coronavirus, those plans could change.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2020

The Canadian Press