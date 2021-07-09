COVID-19 Live Updates: PM Modi to chair meeting to review availability of oxygen across country

Sharbat, a sweet drink is being distributed by local traders to wayfarers on a sunny day on GT Road, Old Ghaziabad. (Photo by Pradeep Gaur/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

India logged 43,393 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,07,52,950, while the active cases have declined to 4,58,727, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Friday. The death toll has climbed to 4,05,939 with 911 fresh fatalities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting to review the augmentation and availability of medical oxygen across the country, government sources said.

The active cases comprise 1.49 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.19 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A decrease of 1,977 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported only one new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 7,492, a health official said on Friday.

The single case was detected during contact tracing, he said.

The archipelago now has 13 active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts of the union territory North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar are now coronavirus free as they don't have any active COVID-19 case, the official said.

Two more persons recuperated from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,351.

The coronavirus death toll in the archipelago remained unchanged at 128 as no fresh fatality was recorded, the official said.

The administration has far tested 4,16,815 samples for COVID-19, in which the positivity rate was 1.80 per cent.

