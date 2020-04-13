COVID-19 Impacts Have Rats on the Move

A lack of street garbage forces rats to look for new homes

TORONTO, April 13, 2020 /CNW/ - With COVID-19, restaurants, hotels and many other industries have had their businesses disrupted. This has resulted in much less garbage being left on the streets and in dumpsters, thereby removing the major food source for rats in urban centers and causing them to travel to find new food sources.

Garbage is the main source of food for rats (CNW Group/Abell Pest Control Inc)

In a recent National Geographic article , Bobby Corrigan, a well-known rodentologist who specializes in urban rats, cited "as particular colonies of rats lose their established food sources — whether it's litter and trash cans in parks, or dumpsters outside restaurants — they will start fighting over any food that's left... Others will strike out into the unknown, looking for new food sources."

"Rats can enter homes and buildings under door gaps, cracks in foundations or gaps around pipes. A determined rat can squeeze its way into an opening of only 1" — that's about the size of a quarter," says Dusana Bondy, Quality Assurance Auditor at Abell Pest Control.

During Canada's COVID-19 pandemic, Abell Pest Control has seen a 50% increase in rat-related calls compared to 2019, with most inquiries coming from urban centers like Toronto, Halifax, Winnipeg, Montreal, Winnipeg, Regina and Vancouver.

"The most important reason to keep rats outdoors is their disease-carrying ability. Pathogens such as salmonella and e. coli can be transmitted via rats and these are very dangerous for humans to be exposed to. As rats scurry around forced to find new food sources, home and business owners must know how to prevent them from getting inside," says Bondy.

Inspect the exterior of your home or business and seal up any cracks or holes. Clear your yard of clutter and debris where rats can hide. Inside, don't attract rats by leaving food out on countertops. Keep a clean kitchen and store food tightly and securely.

"For restaurant owners and other businesses, especially during times of closure when rats can move around unnoticed, it's important to keep on top of your pest control," added Bondy. "The last thing anybody wants to be dealing with during this pandemic is a rat infestation to add to an already stressful time."

Abell Pest Control has provided effective, professional pest management services since 1924. To learn more go to: www.abellpestcontrol.com.

SOURCE Abell Pest Control Inc





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2020/13/c9247.html