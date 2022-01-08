COVID-19 hospitalizations hold steady in N.L. at 4 as positivity rate dips

There are four people in hospital with COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador as of Saturday. (Paul Daly/CBC - image credit)

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador is steady and the rate of positive tests has dropped, according to numbers released by the Department of Health on Saturday.

Of the 4,401 COVID tests done in the province in the past 24 hours, a total of 412 returned a positive result, for a positivity rate of 9.4 per cent.

That's down from the 12.5 per cent reported on Friday.

Of the 412 new positive cases announced Saturday, 129 are in the Eastern Health region, 68 are in Central Health, 85 are in Western Health and 118 in Labrador-Grenfell Health. Twelve of the positive tests were done outside one of the four regional health authorities.

However, the province's Department of Health has advised anyone who is a close contact of a case and has symptoms to assume they are positive for COVID-19, and there have been notable delays in testing, so the number of confirmed cases may not represent the true spread of the virus.

Saturday's numbers bring the total active cases in the province to 4,664.

