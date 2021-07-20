COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 100 as Alberta reports 69 new cases

A healthcare provider performs a COVID-19 test in this undated handout photo. Alberta reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. (Alberta Health Services - image credit)

For the first time since October, there are fewer than 100 Albertans being treated in hospital for COVID-19.

As of the province's latest update, there are now 98 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including 27 in intensive care.

The province reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and two new deaths. There have now been 2,318 COVID-19 deaths in Alberta since the beginning of the pandemic.

Provincial labs completed 5,010 tests for COVID-19 Monday with a positivity rate around 1.24 per cent.

An additional 17 cases of coronavirus variants of concern were detected through screening.

Active cases remain relatively steady, increasing by just one from the previous day to 606.

Here's how active COVID-19 cases break down regionally:

Calgary zone: 341

Edmonton zone: 117

North zone: 66

Central zone: 50

South zone: 28

Unknown: 4

As of end of day Monday, about 74.8 per cent of eligible Albertans have had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 60.2 per cent have had two.

