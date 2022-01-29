COVID-19 hospitalizations on the decline in Ontario, Quebec as protest jams Ottawa

·1 min read

COVID-19 hospitalizations are ticking down in Canada's two most populous provinces, as thousands swarm Ottawa in trucks and on foot to protest public health measures and the Liberal federal government.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario has steadily declined from 4,016 on Wednesday to 3,439 today, amounting to a drop of 577 patients over three days.

Quebec marked its sixth straight day of declining hospitalizations linked to the virus.

The province says there are 2,975 patients in hospital with the illness, down by 116 from the day before.

Meanwhile, crowds and idling vehicles are jamming the arteries surrounding Parliament Hill in a rally that's expected to attract as many as 10,000 people this weekend.

While the professed objective of the protest is to oppose vaccine mandates for truck drivers crossing the Canada-U.S. border, it's become an outlet for an array of frustrations with COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's leadership.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2022.

The Canadian Press

