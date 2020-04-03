COVID-19: Hospital memo on Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong testing positive is fake

PM Lee Hsien Loong at the recording of his remarks on the COVID-19 outbreak televised on 12 March, 2020. (PHOTO: MCI)

SINGAPORE —An “internal memo” by hospital staff stating that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has tested positive for the novel coronavirus is fake, said the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) on Friday (3 April).

“We are aware of a fake memo bearing SGH logo circulating on social media and text messaging platforms that our Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (has) tested positive for COVID-19,” said the hospital on its Facebook page.

“This is totally untrue. We urge the public to be socially responsible and not to circulate this fake news.”

The “confidential memo”, circulating on various media platforms as a PDF file, was signed off by Chief Risk Officer and senior consultant at Dept of Surgical Intensive Care Lim Boon Leng.

Assoc Prof Lim is also the Deputy Group Director, Education (Graduate), of SingHealth Academy.

The memo stated that Lee had presented to A&E at 9.48am with fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

“A swab test was performed @ 1012 and has tested positive for COVID-19. Second swab test to be performed shortly. PM Lee is in isolation ward currently,” it added.

“Care Team involved as well as non-medical personnel to report to myself or Dr Adrian Chan (Dept. of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine) immediately.”

The memo added that the message is not to be disseminated other than to the recipient and highest levels of disciplinary proceedings and sanctions will apply for any breach of medical confidentiality.

Prominent figures confirmed to have tested positive for the virus include British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife.